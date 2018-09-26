Robberies reported in Back of the Yards: police

Authorities are warning residents about a pair of robberies reported this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

In each case, a man or multiple men have approached someone and demanded that person’s belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

About 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 4700 block of South Racine

About 8:14 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1000 block of West 47th

The man or men were described as between the ages of 21 and 22, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, police said. He had brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8382.