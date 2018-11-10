Robberies reported in Gold Coast, Old Town, River North: police

Police were warning residents about a string of strong-arm and armed robberies in the Gold Coast, Old Town and River North neighborhoods.

In each case, one or two men would approach people on the sidewalk and grab their belongings either by force or at gunpoint, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

early Oct. 27 in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street;

early Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of North Clark Street;

early Oct. 29 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue;

early Nov. 2 in the 200 block of West Ontario Street; and

early Nov. 3 in the 1300 block of North State Parkway.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.