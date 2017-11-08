Robberies reported in Gresham neighborhood

A series of robberies were reported in October in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Between one and three males approached the victims, showed a gun and demanded their property, according to Chicago Police. In some of the incidents, no weapon was shown, but force was used to take their property.

The most recent robbery was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Ashland, police said. Other robberies were reported in the same block on Oct. 20 and Oct. 8.

Two other robberies happened about 4:20 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 2200 block of West 79th Street and about 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 7500 block of South Ashland, police said.

Police said the robbers were likely between 15 and 26 year old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.