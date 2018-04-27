Robberies reported in Hyde Park

Chicago Police are warning residents of robberies in the South Side’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The three robberies happened in April, police said. In each of the incidents, someone walks up to the victim, demands their property and then takes it by force. Police are looking for multiple suspects.

The robberies happened:

about 7:25 p.m. April 10 in the 1200 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard;

about 5 p.m. April 12 in the 5500 block of South Woodlawn Avenue; and

about 11:55 p.m. April 17 in the 5400 block of South Kimbark Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.