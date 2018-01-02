Robberies reported in Kenwood last month

Three robberies reported at the end of December in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood are believed to be related.

In the robberies, between one and three males approached the victims, took their property by force and the drove away, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive, police said. Two other robberies were both reported on Thursday — the first about 1:50 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive and another about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 50th Street.

The vehicles used by the robbers were described as a green, four-door car, a dark-colored SUV and a white vehicle, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.