Robberies reported in Little Village, Lawndale: police

Police were warning West Side residents about a pair of robberies this month in the Little Village and Lawndale neighborhoods.

In each case, someone was beaten up before having their items demanded or taken by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The two robberies occurred:

about 8:38 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 2100 block of South Central Park Avenue; and

about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 2000 block of South Pulaski Road.

The suspects were described as five to six males as well as one female.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.