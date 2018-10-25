Robberies reported in Near West Side, West Side businesses: police

Police are warning residents about a rash of recent commercial robberies on the city’s West and Near West sides.

In each incident, a robber walked into a business brandishing a knife and used force to steal items from employees. Areas struck by the thefts include the Little Village, Fifth City and Heart of Chicago neighborhoods.

The robberies happened:

about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 3900 block of West 26th Street;

about 3:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 2400 block of South Central Park Avenue;

about 5:49 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2100 block of West Cermak Road;

about 6:45 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1700 block of South Ashland Avenue;

about 3:45 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 3400 block of West 26th Street;

about 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 3200 block of West 26th Street; and

about 6:55 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 35, standing between 5 feet and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 120 pounds and 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.