Robberies reported in NW Side neighborhoods: police

Police were warning Northwest Side residents about a man robbing pedestrians this month in the Cragin, Hermosa and Portage Park neighborhoods.

The man was using a variety of tactics that range from displaying a handgun, assaulting the victims or snatching their belongings from behind, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He usually took a cellphone and/or a purse.

He was described as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black ski mask and black baseball cap.

The incidents occurred:

about 5:13 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue;

about 5:19 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue;

about 5:32 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 3300 block of North LeClaire Avenue; and

about 5:35 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 4800 block of West Roscoe Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.