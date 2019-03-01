Robberies reported in single West Woodlawn block: police

Police are warning residents of recent robberies to a single block in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

In each of the two robberies in late February, a group of three to five teenage males approaches the victim in hallways or inside an apartment and steals their property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened in the afternoon of Feb. 25 and Feb. 20 in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.