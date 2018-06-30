Robberies reported in the Loop, Dearborn Park

Police reported two robberies that happened this month in the the Loop and Dearborn Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In these incidents, the robbers approached their victims and took their property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 3:08 p.m. June 6 at 67 West Jackson; and

• about 1:50 p.m. June 24 in the 1100 block of South State, which was CTA property.

There were four male robbers between the ages of 15 and 20, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.