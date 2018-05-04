Robberies reported in the Loop

Police are warning residents about two robberies that happened in April and May in the Loop.

In the robberies, three to four people have approached impaired victims and demanded their property with the threat of force, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened about 11 p.m. April 27 in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard and about 2 a.m. May 2 in the first block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

The suspects were described as about 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.