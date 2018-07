Pair of robberies reported in Lawndale

Police warned Lawndale residents of two recent robberies in the neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone walked up to the victims, showed a handgun and demanded or took their property, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened July 9 about 8:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 21st Street and about 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.