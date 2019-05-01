Near South Side robberies prompt community alert: police

Police are warning South Loop and Chinatown residents to be aware of their surroundings after two robberies were reported on the Near South Side in April.

In both incidents, the robber approached victims and demanded or forcefully took property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

At 4 p.m., April 22 in the 1900 block of South Wells Street; and

At 11:06 a.m., April 23 in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue.

Police described the robber as an 18- to 22-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

Police are also asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday from the South Loop.

