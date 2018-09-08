Several robberies reported in West Town

Police are warning residents of a recent spate of robberies over the past week in the West Town neighborhood.

In each of the six incidents, a man approaches the victim while they’re near a vehicle, pulls out a silver handgun and takes their property, according to Chicago police.

One incident was described as an attempted sexual assault. The man directed the female victim into a gangway, told her to undress and then searched through her purse, police said. The victim screamed until the man left the scene.

The incidents happened:

about 6:10 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Hoyne Avenue;

about 6 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Lake Street;

about 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of West Lake Street;

about 6:10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Leavitt Street;

about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West Hubbard Street; and

about 1 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Fulton Street.

Anyone with information asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.