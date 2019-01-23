Police: robbers hit West Town, Ukrainian Village

Police are warning residents of recent robberies in the West Town and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods.

In the seven incidents over the last month, the robbers approach victims on foot and demand their property, Chicago police said in a community alert. The robbers sometimes used force.

The robberies happened:

about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Iowa Street;

about 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of West Rice Street;

about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Rockwell Street;

about 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Rockwell Street;

about noon Thursday in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street;

about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of West Rice Street; and

about 7:30 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard.

The robbers were seen driving away in a small dark-colored car, possibly a Ford Fusion, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.