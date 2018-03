Robbers armed with mace hit Mag Mile hotel room

Two robbers threatened a man with mace in his hotel room early Thursday near the Magnificent Mile.

About 1:30 a.m., a man and woman knocked on a hotel door in the 100 block of East Erie Street and entered the 47-year-old victim’s room, Chicago Police said.

They showed a can of mace and robbed the man of his money, police said. The offenders fled and no one was in custody.

Further details were not available.