Robbers beat victims, steal cell phones in Lincoln Park, Old Town

A group of robbers beat at least three people and stole their cell phones in separate incidents last week in the North Side Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods.

In all three incidents, the suspects walked up to victims who were using their cell phones, beat them and took various personal belongings, Chicago Police said in an alert.

The robberies happened:

the evening of July 18 in the 2000 block of North Burling Street;

the evening of July 18 in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Street; and

the early afternoon of July 21 in the 1800 block of North Halsted Street.

A detailed description of possible suspects wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.