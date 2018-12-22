Robbers demand store keys, steal from businesses in Lathrop Homes, Lake View

A trio of robbers demanded the store keys from two businesses and then stole from them last month and Wednesday in the Lathrop Homes and Lake View neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each of the robberies, at least two of the robbers displayed handguns upon entering the store, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They ordered the employees to the ground when demanding the store keys.

The robbers then unlocked the back door, which they used to escape with what they stole, police said.

The robberies happened about 8:55 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 1700 block of West Fullerton Avenue and about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of North Broadway Street.

Police described the robbers as three unknown black males between the ages of 16 and 22.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.