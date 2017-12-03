Robbers force Lake View woman, 81, to drive to bank, withdraw money

Robbers forced an 81-year-old woman to drive to a bank and withdraw money Saturday afternoon in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

Two people approached the woman about 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Clybourn and started a conversation with her, then asked for help, according to Chicago Police.

The request for help led the trio to go into the 81-year-old’s vehicle, where one of the robbers told her he was armed and demanded she withdraw money from her bank account, police said.

She drove to a bank in the 3200 block of North Lincoln, where she walked inside alone while the two others waited outside, police said. She withdrew money from her account and gave it to the robbers, who ran away. The woman wasn’t injured.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives conducted an investigation.