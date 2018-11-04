Robbers hit 2 South Side stores while donning Halloween masks: police

Police are searching for a pair of robbers who recently robbed two South Side stores while wearing Halloween masks.

In each incident, the masked robbers walked into a store and directed the clerks to the register while displaying or implying they had a handgun, according to an alert from Chicago police. The duo, who squatted behind a counter to avoid being seen from the street, then grabbed the cash drawers and ran off.

The first robbery happened at 1:48 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of South Michigan, while the other incident took place at 6:07 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East 35h Street, police said.

One of the robbers is described as a 5-foot-4 black male, police said. He was seen wearing a green hooded coat, green pants, green shoes, gloves and a multi-colored clown mask.

The other suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue plants with white piping, white gym shoes, gloves and a Spiderman mask, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.