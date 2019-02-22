Robbers holdup 4 Metro PCS stores on NW Side: police
Police are warning residents of a week-long spate of robberies to cellphone stores on the Northwest Side.
In each of the four robberies, someone enters the store armed with a gun and demands cash, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The robberies happened:
- about 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of North Harlem Avenue;
- about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue;
- about 4:05 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue; and
- about 4:20 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.