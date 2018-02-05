Robbers push man’s wheelchair, steal cellphone on Blue Line

Police released surveillance photos of two males wanted in connection with a robbery Jan. 24 on a CTA Blue Line train. | Chicago Police

Authorities are looking for two people who threatened a man in a wheelchair and stole his cellphone last week on a CTA Blue Line train near Damen Avenue on the West Side.

At 2:37 p.m. Jan. 24, the two males took control of the man’s wheelchair and attempted to force him off of the train, Chicago Police said.

When the man resisted, they took his cell phone and ran off, police said.

On Monday, police released surveillance footage to help identify the two males involved.

Anyone with information should contact (312) 747-8384.