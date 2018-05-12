Robbers shoot man’s hand, take his $10 in Lawndale

A man was shot during a robbery Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2 a.m., the 27-year-old man was outside when he was approached by two males in the 4200 block of West Fillmore Street, Chicago Police said. One of them showed a gun and said they were robbing him.

The man grabbed for the robber’s gun, but he was shot in his hand while struggling for control of it, police said. The robbers fled with $10.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.