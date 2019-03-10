Robbers snatch cell phones, purses in Gold Coast, Near North Side: police

A group of robbers has continued to target pedestrians this month in the Gold Coast and Near North Side neighborhoods.

During March, the robbers snuck up on people from behind and yanked cell phones and purses from their hands, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Usually, they fled by running away or jumping into a vehicle, police said. Once, the escape vehicle was a silver Ford Escape.

If confronted, one of the robbers would pull out a blue semi-automatic handgun and threaten the victim, police said.

Police believe the suspects may now be driving a four-door, blue Audi Q5 vehicle.

They were described as one to four black males between 16 and 22 years old and one black woman between 20 and 22 years old, police said.

These incidents occurred:

During the morning March 9 in the first block of East Erie Street;

During the morning March 9 in the first block of East Chestnut Street;

During the afternoon March 8 in the first block of East Chicago Avenue;

During the evening March 7 in the first block of East Walton Street;

During the afternoon March 2 in the first block of West Ontario Street;

During the afternoon March 1 in the first block of East Oak Street;

During the afternoon March 1 in the 900 block of North State Street; and

During the morning March 1 in the first block of East Chestnut Street.

Anyone with information should call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.