Robbers stealing cell phones in Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents of a series of cell phone robberies in the last month in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In four incidents, a robber or group of robbers have stolen cell phones out of people’s hands or taken them by force, according to Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

Monday evening in the 300 block of West Concord Place;

Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of N. Burling Street;

In the afternoon on Nov. 27 in the 1600 block of North Clybourn Avenue;

In the afternoon on Nov. 17 in the 2200 block of North Burling Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.