Police are warning residents of a series of cell phone robberies in the last month in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.
In four incidents, a robber or group of robbers have stolen cell phones out of people’s hands or taken them by force, according to Chicago police.
The robberies occurred:
- Monday evening in the 300 block of West Concord Place;
- Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of N. Burling Street;
- In the afternoon on Nov. 27 in the 1600 block of North Clybourn Avenue;
- In the afternoon on Nov. 17 in the 2200 block of North Burling Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.