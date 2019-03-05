Robbers strike twice in single day in Brighton Park: police said

Police are searching for two men who committed a pair of robberies Friday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the men approached a victim and either demanded property or forcibly stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 35, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5 and weighing about 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.