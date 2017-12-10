Robbers struck 3 times in 4 hours in West Town

A group of armed robbers struck three times in four hours earlier this week on the Near West Side.

In each incident, the robbers demanded and stole a victim’s property at gunpoint before driving off, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Bell;

about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the first block of South Leavitt; and

at 1:01 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Warren.

The robbers, a group of two to four black males, were thought to be between 15 and 20 years old, police said. They were wearing dark clothing and during one of the robberies, they wore masks.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.