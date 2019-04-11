Our Pledge To You

04/11/2019, 01:45am

Robbers target cyclists on Lakefront Trail in Kenwood: police

By Alison Martin
Police are warning cyclists in Kenwood to be cautious after several robberies were reported on the Lakefront Trail in the South Side neighborhood in April.

Cyclists riding between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 3 and 4 on the trail near the 4700 block of South Lake Shore Drive were pulled off their bikes from behind and robbed, according to a community alert from Chicago police. No weapons were used.

Police said one to three people may be involved. The robber in one incident was described as a teenage boy between 13 and 15 years old, 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5 and 120 and 130 pounds, police said. In the other incident, three unknown people were involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

