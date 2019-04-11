Robbers target cyclists on Lakefront Trail in Kenwood: police
Police are warning cyclists in Kenwood to be cautious after several robberies were reported on the Lakefront Trail in the South Side neighborhood in April.
Cyclists riding between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 3 and 4 on the trail near the 4700 block of South Lake Shore Drive were pulled off their bikes from behind and robbed, according to a community alert from Chicago police. No weapons were used.
Police said one to three people may be involved. The robber in one incident was described as a teenage boy between 13 and 15 years old, 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5 and 120 and 130 pounds, police said. In the other incident, three unknown people were involved.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.