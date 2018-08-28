Robbers target pedestrians in South Shore

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies this month in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

In each case, one to three people have approached victims on the sidewalk, hit them in the head or face and taken their property before running off on foot, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 12:15 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 1500 block of East 68th Street;

About 1:20 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 1700 block of East 67th Street;

Between 6:47 and 6:50 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 6900 block of South Bennett; and

About 2:55 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 2000 block of East 71st Street.

The suspects were described as a group of one to three males between 17 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-6 to 6-foot-2 and weighing 150 to 250 pounds, police said. In two of the incidents, one of the suspects was wearing all red clothing.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.