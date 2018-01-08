Robbers trick victims with fake sales in Burnside

Police are warning residents about three recent robberies in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, the robbers set up a meeting in the 800 block of East 90th Street to sell property to the victims, and then robbed them of their valuables, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The robberies happened between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Dec. 27, Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male about 5-foot-6-inches, weighing about 150 pounds and the second suspect as a black male about six feet tall, weighing between 200 and 230 pounds with a light complexion.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.