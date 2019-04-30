2 people back van into Norwood Park cell phone store: police

Two people broke into a cell phone store Tuesday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The suspects, two males wearing reflective vests and gloves, backed a white van into the store’s front windows about 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Northwest Highway, Chicago police said. They entered the store, but police are not sure if anything was taken.

The van was later found on fire and unoccupied in the 5400 block of North River Road in northwest suburban Rosemont, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

