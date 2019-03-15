Robbery reported in River North

A robber struck a River North business just after midnight Friday morning.

A male entered the business at 12:11 a.m. in the 500 block of North Orleans and demanded money from the cash register. The employee handed over an unknown amount and the robber ran away, police said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 black male weighing between 180 and 200 pounds and wearing a red jacket, black hat and gloves and carrying a backpack.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.