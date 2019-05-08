2 people robbed in West Town

A person committed two robberies within minutes of each other April 25 in West Town.

In both incidents, the robber approached the person and demanded property, using physical force and throwing objects to intimidate them, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The robber then fled on foot.

Both robberies occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Huron Street, police said.

Police described the suspect as a 16-year-old boy wearing a gray hoodie and gray and/or black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-747-8380.

A burglar is also stealing bags out of cars in West Town by smashing windows.

