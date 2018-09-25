3 arrested, no injuries after shootout with off-duty Robbins cop in Englewood

Police investigate reports of a shooting and crash Tuesday morning in the 7300 block of South Halsted. | Chicago police

No one was injured and three people were arrested after an off-duty south suburban police officer exchanged gunfire with multiple people in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Shots were fired at the off-duty officer at 11:38 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago police. The officer fired back but did no one was hit. Three people were taken into custody.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the arrests were made and multiple weapons were recovered after officers responded to reports of a shooting and a crash.

Further details were not immediately available.