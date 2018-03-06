Robert Croston has died, CPS principal who helped engineer N. Side school merger

Robert Croston, principal at Jenner Academy of the Arts, inspired his students and helped engineer a merger with nearby Ogden International School. | Facebook

Robert “Rob” Croston, a Chicago Public Schools principal whose resourcefulness, energy and leadership inspired his students and helped engineer a school merger, has died.

Mr. Croston, who was in his 30s, suffered from Marfan syndrome, a connective-tissue disorder, and had undergone multiple heart surgeries. He died in hospice care on Monday after slipping into a coma months ago, according to Michael Beyer, a fellow CPS principal, who said Mr. Croston’s mother had died at 39 of the same disease.

He helped bring about a merger between Jenner Academy of the Arts — a grade school at 1119 N. Cleveland with a largely African-American student population in the old Cabrini-Green neighborhood — with Beyer’s Ogden International School, 1250 W. Erie, which draws from a wealthier and largely white population.

As Mr. Croston put it in a 2016 blog post: “The school I lead, Jenner, is located in the shadows of gentrifying cranes ‘redeveloping’ the 70 acres of what used to be known as the Cabrini-Green housing projects. Although the neighborhood is 50 percent white, my student body is nearly 100 percent black. Our beautiful building, which is less than 20 years old, has room for 680 students but an enrollment of only 247. One mile away, overcrowded Ogden Elementary enrolls 882 students. Nearly half are white and only one-fifth are low-income. While the ‘whites only’ signs of the 1960s have come down, the reality of separate and unequal endures.”

Beyer said “his life’s work was to help others.”

“He was a dedicated educator and a selfless leader, whose personal mission was to ensure every student had access to an an equitable and quality education,” Beyer said. “He was an inspiration to me and to so many others because he fought for the merger, even though he knew it would lead to the loss of his own position as the principal of Jenner.”

Janice Jackson, CPS’ chief executive officer, offered condolences Tuesday to Mr. Croston’s family, calling him “a dynamic school leader.”

“He had vision, compassion, and was an inspiration to his fellow educators,” Jackson said on Twitter. “He will be missed.”

Bow-tied, dapper and Ivy League educated, Mr. Croston spoke often about the importance of African-American children, especially boys, seeing educators who looked like themselves.

Author and sociologist Eve L. Ewing said of Mr. Croston: “Rob was a passionate and brilliant educator, thoughtful, fiery and believed in his work, believed in the children of this city and gave it his all.”

They met at Harvard, she said on Twitter. “Rob was one of those few people that made me feel really [hopeful] about the future of Chicago schools. He was such a bright star.

Mr. Croston and his wife Sheena Davis Croston lived in West Pullman and were pastors at Crusaders Church.

He earned a master’s degree from the School Leadership Program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, a master’s in social science from the University of Chicago, a master’s in teaching from Dominican University and a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Marquette University, according to a GoFundMe page administered by his wife.

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick

