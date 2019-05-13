Teen boy killed, girl wounded in shooting outside Maywood house party

A teenage boy was killed and a girl wounded in a shooting outside a party Sunday in west suburban Maywood.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Third Avenue, according to Maywood police.

Officers responded to shots fired in that block and found Robert Franklin, 17, outside a house party, Maywood police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died.

A 17-year-old girl was treated for gunshot wounds to her lower extremities, police said.

An autopsy found that Franklin, who lived in Waukegan, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Detectives are investigating a possibly gang-related motive, police said. No arrests have been made.

