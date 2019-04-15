Man killed in Gary crash on I-80/94

A man died after his car slammed into a barrier wall Monday on I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana.

Robert Horton III, 38, was driving a 2011 Buick eastbound on the expressway at 3:35 a.m. when it veered off the road just past Cline Avenue, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The car hit the sound barrier wall on the south side of the interstate and continued along the wall for about 100 yards before hitting the sign for the Burr Street exit, state police said. The front wheels then came off the Buick and hit a light pole, which collapsed onto the exit sign.

Debris from the crash was thrown onto the expressway, where it was hit by another vehicle, state police said.

Horton, who lived in Gary, was pinned inside the wreckage and had to be extricated, according to state police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner’s office.

State police said speed was a factor in the crash, and that alcohol may also have been a factor. Toxicology testing is pending.