Patriots owner apologizes, says he has ‘extraordinary respect for women’

MIAMI — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is apologizing after being charged in a Florida massage parlor prostitution investigation.

In a statement Saturday, Kraft acknowledged disappointing family, friends, co-workers, fans “and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

Kraft said he has “extraordinary respect for women,” adding that his morals were shaped by his late wife.

He said he expected to be judged by his actions, not just his apology.

Kraft pleaded not guilty last month to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

This week, attorneys for 77-year-old Kraft and other men charged in multiple Florida counties asked a judge to block the release of video recordings that police say shows them engaging in sexual acts. They also protested prosecutors’ conditions for entering a diversion program in exchange for dropping the misdemeanor solicitation charges.

