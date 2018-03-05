Robert Plant set for Millennium Park concert this summer

In this June 14, 2015, file photo, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. | Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File

Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters will be performing under the stars at Millennium Park this summer.

The band on Monday announced a June 17 concert at the Pritzker Pavilion, featuring special guests Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls. Show time is 6:30 p.m. (gates will open at 5 p.m.)

Tickets are required and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9 via Ticketfly.com. Reserved pavilion seats are $85-$100; lawn seats (“listening only” area) are $35;. There is a four ticket per person limit for pavilion seats; 8 ticket per person limit for the lawn.

Plant’s most recent studio album, “Carry Fire,” was released in 2017.