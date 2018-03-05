Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters will be performing under the stars at Millennium Park this summer.
The band on Monday announced a June 17 concert at the Pritzker Pavilion, featuring special guests Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls. Show time is 6:30 p.m. (gates will open at 5 p.m.)
Tickets are required and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9 via Ticketfly.com. Reserved pavilion seats are $85-$100; lawn seats (“listening only” area) are $35;. There is a four ticket per person limit for pavilion seats; 8 ticket per person limit for the lawn.
Plant’s most recent studio album, “Carry Fire,” was released in 2017.