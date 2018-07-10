Robert Rialmo not guilty in criminal battery case

Chicago Police officer Robert Rialmo was found not guilty in his criminal battery case Tuesday.

Rialmo, 29, had been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery stemming from two punches that he threw at a restaurant on the Northwest Side last December, knocking one man unconscious.

Saying that the state had not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Cook County Judge Daniel Gallagher found Rialmo not guilty.

“He was not the aggressor,” Rialmo’s attorney Joel Brodsky said during closing arguments. “They instigated it. They were the aggressors.”

The punches came after one man, 23-year-old Atmiya Patel had lost his coat at Moretti’s Pizzeria and Ristorante in the Edison Park neighborhood in the early hours of Dec. 17, 2017.

Patel had testified that he was looking for his coat as he and his friend, Brandon Stassen, 23, were getting ready to leave for their homes in the northwest suburbs.

Patel — who said he had four drinks over the course of several hours that night — mistook Rialmo’s flannel jacket for his own and tried to take it.

Rialmo testified Tuesday that Patel was “aggressive and agitated” and wouldn’t listen when Rialmo told him the coat was actually his. Rialmo said he shoved Patel away with one arm to “create distance” between the two.

Patel was knocked into nearby tables and chairs and fell to the ground.

Rialmo testified that he then punched Stassen after he reached up and touched Rialmo’s neck and shoulder area. Stassen said he was knocked unconscious and later diagnosed with a concussion. Rialmo said that, on a scale from one to 10, the force he used in the Stassen punch was a four.

After the Stassen punch, Rialmo then punched Patel in the jaw as he was getting to his feet. Rialmo said that he believed Patel was going to charge at him after he called Rialmo a “motherf—–.”

Brodsky — who cited two Illinois laws that, he said, entitled Rialmo to use force to defend himself and his property — argued that Rialmo “used the least amount of force necessary.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Maureen McCurry called that argument “absurd.”

Several of Rialmo’s friends who were with him the night of the fight testified that they believe he acted reasonably when he puched Patel and Stassen.

McCurry rejected their testimony in her closing arguments.

“They have a bias,” she said. “They’re here for their friend.”

The not guilty verdict comes just weeks after Cook County jury effectively said that Rialmo was justified when he opened fire on Quintonio LeGrier in December 2015. Rialmo fatally shot LeGrier, 19, and Bettie Jones, the 55-year-old downstairs neighbor of LeGrier’s father who opened the door for Rialmo.

Rialmo still faces possible discipline from the Chicago Police Board for the shooting of LeGrier and Jones.

The restaurant punches, which were captured on video and played several times at trial, are also still under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the city’s police oversight agency.

Upon the conclusion of its investigation, COPA will present its findings and any possible disciplinary recommendations to CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, who will then make a final recommendation to the police board.