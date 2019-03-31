Man charged in Zion drug bust

A Zion man has been charged with multiple felonies after police found over 660 grams of illegal drugs and a gun in his home.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force raided Robert Windom III’s home March 29 in the 2900 block of Ezra Avenue in north suburban Zion, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. They found over 260 grams of heroin, 180 grams of cocaine, 220 grams of weed and a firearm in their search, and took Windom into custody.

Windom, 37, is charged with:

two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance;

unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; and

unlawful possession of cannabis.

He was released after posting $25,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court on April 4.