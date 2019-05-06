Robocalls targeted by legislative crackdown

Sen. Dick Durbin has had it with robocalls.

“People are sick of these calls, enough is enough,” Durbin said Monday in Federal Plaza, promoting a bill that would allow class-action lawsuits against robocallers.

Durbin, a co-sponsor of the bill introduced last week, pledged never to use robocalls again for campaign purposes.

Politicians have a special exemption for robocalls, which Durbin, after admitting he’s used them in the past, said needs to end.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was on hand to lend support to efforts to curb robocalls.

RELATED STORIES

• Officials warn consumers: Don’t call back ‘One ring’ robocalls

• Enraged by endless robocalls? Help is on the way

• Appeals court nixes some FCC rules on robocalls