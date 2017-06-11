Pedestrian struck by Metra train, critically injured in Midlothian

A pedestrian was struck by a Rock Island District Metra train and critically injured Monday evening in southwest suburban Midlothian.

Inbound train 424 struck a pedestrian about 5:45 p.m. at the 147th Street grade crossing, just south of the Midlothian station, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

All inbound and outbound trains were briefly halted, but were running with significant delays by about 7 p.m., according to Metra. Full information on train delays can be found on metrarail.com.

The pedestrian, whose age and gender was unknown, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Reile said.