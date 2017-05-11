Rockford officer killed, another hurt in crash, possible shooting

A Rockford police officer was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday when a traffic stop led to a crash and an apparent shooting.

Just after 1 a.m., the officers made a traffic stop near State Street and Dawn Avenue, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during an early Sunday news conference. A short time later, one of the officers called for assistance.

Police found the officers’ vehicle had crashed about two blocks north of where the initial traffic stop happened, O’Shea said.

Officer Jaimie Cox was found dead inside the vehicle, O’Shea said. He was later pronounced dead at Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. It was unclear if the fallen officer succumbed to injuries related to the crash or if he was shot.

“We believe, at this time, there was a shooting involved,” said Chief Dan O’Shea. “But again, I don’t want to give erroneous information.”

“The coroner will give the official cause of death,” he added.

Cox, who started working for the Rockford Police Department in Dec. 2016, was escorted to the Winnebago County coroner’s office Sunday morning by police from Rockford and surrounding jurisdictions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jamie, Jamie’s family and his wife,” O’Shea said.

The other officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He had suffered “life-threatening injuries,” but it was unclear how the injuries were sustained.

“We don’t feel the public’s in jeopardy right now,” said O’Shea, who didn’t provide information about potential suspects.

As of 5:50 a.m., the area remained closed to traffic, O’Shea said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Rockford police at (815) 966-2900.