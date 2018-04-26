Rod Rosenstein lauds 2 deputy U.S. marshals for saving woman’s life in Chicago

Two off-duty deputy U.S. marshals recently saved a woman’s life in Chicago after she overdosed on the deadly drug fentanyl, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a speech Thursday.

Rosenstein lauded the two deputy marshals and members of his security detail — Tony Manson and Chris Carson — as “heroes.” He said they arrived in the city ahead of his appearance at a conference at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

“Those deputies were not on duty at the time,” Rosenstein said. “But their actions demonstrate a really important point about police throughout the country. If you are in law enforcement, your job is to protect and serve — you’re never really off duty.”

Rosenstein included the anecdote in a speech to the International Association of Defense Counsel’s 2018 Corporate Counsel College.

“Those deputy U.S. marshals saved a life here in Chicago, and they are here with us today,” Rosenstein said, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

The deputy attorney general avoided in his speech mentioning the controversies that have put him in Republican crosshairs. Rather, he said the marshals’ actions gave him a chance to talk about supporting law enforcement and combating the opioid epidemic.

Rosenstein said the marshals discovered the woman “a few days ago” after leaving a hotel gym. He did not specifically say the incident occurred at the Ritz-Carlton, and Chicago police and fire officials were not immediately able to provide further details.

The deputy attorney general said the marshals encountered the “young woman who was unconscious and near death on the floor in the hallway outside the elevator.” One immediately began performing CPR, keeping her alive while the other called for help, Rosenstein said.

An emergency medical team arrived and also gave the woman two doses of naloxone, which reverses the effects of opioid drugs.

Rosenstein said the woman’s life was saved. He also said the marshal who performed CPR went to a hospital but “received a clean bill of health.”