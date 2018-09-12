Near West Side Jewel-Osco closed after rodents found

The Chicago Department of Public Health shut down the Jewel-Osco near Ashland and Roosevelt after rodents were found during an inspection on Tuesday. | Submitted photo

A Near West Side Jewel-Osco store was shut down after health officials found rodents during an inspection on Tuesday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health performed an inspection at the Jewel-Osco store at 1220 S. Ashland Ave. and “found rodents,” according to a statement from the department.

“As a result, Jewel will remain closed until CDPH determines the location has met code standards,” the department wrote in the statement. “CDPH will continue to work with the supermarket.”

The doors of the store remained locked Wednesday morning, with a notice posted stating that the store’s license had been suspended by the health department.

A representative for Jewel-Osco did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.