Man shot to death in Rogers Park: police

A man was shot to death Thursday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

A 41-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk about 11:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his back and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. No one was in custody.

The shooting happened within a block of the Red Line’s Howard station.

Police could not immediately say if the shooting was gang-related.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Police were conducting a homicide investigation.