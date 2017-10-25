Rogers Park man dies more than 20 years after crash

A North Side man has died of injuries he suffered more than 20 years ago in a crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Richard Bordelon, 42, died at 1:23 p.m. Monday at Kindred Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Bordelon was involved in a crash in 1994 on Interstate 55, according to the medical examiner’s office, which couldn’t provide more details about the incident.

An autopsy found he died of delayed complications of multiple injuries from a remote motor vehicle accident, and his death was ruled an accident.