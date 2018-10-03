Video shows masked man suspected in 2 Rogers Park murders, police say

Police released a surveillance video of a masked man who they believe shot two people at point blank range 36 hours apart earlier this week.

The video shows the man dressed in all black with his face covered and walking on the 1400 block of West Sherwin in Rogers Park.

The video shows the man walking casually down the block with his hands in the pockets of his jacket on Sunday morning. A second clip shows what appears to be the same man running down an alley behind a parking lot. His hands are still in his pockets while he runs past puddles and garbage cans.

Douglas Watts, 73, was walking his dogs just after 10 a.m. Sunday near his home in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue when someone walked up and shot him in the head, police said.

Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was shot in the head at point-blank range on a lakefront path late Monday near Lunt Avenue.

Police said ballistics tests showed the same gun was used in both murders. Officials believe the same man committed both crimes.

Rogers Park was flooded with police officers on Wednesday as the frantic search for the man continued.

Local Ald. Joe Moore (49th) said the sense of panic is heightened by the fact that neither robbery nor hate was the motive for the shootings and there is no apparent connection between the two victims: one gay, the other an Orthodox Jew, shot just a few blocks apart.