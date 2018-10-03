Police flood Rogers Park as search continues for suspected killer of 2 men

A Chicago Police vehicle near the lakefront in Rogers Park, a day after police said two apparently random shootings had been committed with the same gun, and likely by the same person. | Annie Costabile/Sun-Times

The Rogers Park community was flooded with police officers on Wednesday as the frantic search continued for the killer believed responsible for the shooting deaths of two men over a 36-hour period.

Local Ald. Joe Moore (49th) said the sense of panic is heightened by the fact that neither robbery nor hate was the motive for the shootings and there is no apparent connection between the two victims: one gay, the other an Orthodox Jew, shot just a few blocks apart.

Douglas Watts, 73, was walking his dogs just after 10 a.m. Sunday near his home in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue when someone walked up and shot him in the head.

Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was shot in the head at point-blank range on a lakefront path late Monday near Lunt Avenue.

Expedited ballistics tests performed by federal authorities on shell casings found at the shooting scenes confirmed both victims were shot at close range with bullets from the same gun. It’s likely the same shooter, police said.

Chicago Police have released a surveillance image from a camera near the scene of Watts’ shooting; it shows a person dressed in dark clothing with a hooded mask. Police describe him as a black male with a thin build.

Hours before a Wednesday night community meeting on the shootings, Moore said the Rogers Park community is crawling with police officers.

But the saturation patrols — similar to the attention South and West Side neighborhoods get after a violent summer weekend — are not enough to ease the panic among local residents caused by the random spree killings.

“People are frightened. They’re afraid to go out. This is such a random act. There’s no rhyme or reason for it, other than this person is obviously a disturbed individual. Robbery is not a motive. It’s not anything having to do with a gang dispute. The two victims have just been at the wrong place at the wrong time. That just heightens the fear,” Moore said.

“If it was a robbery, at least you’d have some sort of rational explanation. But their valuables were not taken from them. They were both shot in the side of the head and at close range. No apparent connection between the victims. Shot within a half-mile of each other. One at 10 in the morning. One at 10:20 at night.”

Moore said Chicago Police were literally going door-to-door asking Rogers Park residents holed up in their homes if they know anything or had seen anything that might lead to the spree killer.

Moore lives a block and a half from where Watts was shot while walking his dogs.

The alderman said he was outside his home around the time of the shooting, but did not hear the shots. He learned about the murder about an hour later after receiving a text from the Rogers Park district commander.

The spree killings follow a particularly difficult period for Rogers Park, a community not normally known for its violent crime.

It was nearly a year ago that the murder of a 64-year-old Rogers Park teacher prompted Inspector General Joe Ferguson to write a blistering op-ed in the Chicago Sun-Times.

Among other things, Ferguson wrote that the Chicago Police Department “does not have a comprehensive crime strategy” and demanded that Superintendent Eddie Johnson develop one, with help — not with people handpicked by City Hall, but from experts. Ferguson also wrote that “CPD’s shamefully low case-clearance rate – about 25 percent of homicides and less than 5 percent of non-fatal shootings in Chicago result in arrests – is astonishingly below any respectable national standard.”

Ferguson caught backlash from some black aldermen who wondered why it took the death of someone close to him for Ferguson to call out the mayor and police.

“We deal with this every day,” Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) had said then.

Last month, 25-year-old Northwestern University graduate student Shane Columbo was struck and killed by gang crossfire near Clark and Howard while walking to the Howard “L” station in Rogers Park.

“It’s been very rough for our community. We have occasional incidents of gang violence. But rarely does it affect people who are not in the gang lifestyle. Innocent people, so to speak. These crimes have really shaken the community to its core, particularly the last two because there just seems to be no rhyme or reason for them other than the actions of a very sick individual,” Moore said.

Long known as a melting pot, Moore said Rogers Park is a “very resilient community” that will survive the uncharacteristic outbreak of violence.

But, the alderman said, “Everyone’s mind will be put at ease if we are able to apprehend the individual who did these last two crimes.”

Sources said the saturation patrols in Rogers Park may not be sustainable once a verdict is reached in the trial of Jason Van Dyke for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

The Chicago Police Department has canceled days off and put officers on extended shifts to quell any adverse community reaction to the verdict.

That has some community residents concerned the spree killer may lay low for now, striking again after police attention is diverted elsewhere.

Contributing: Mitchell Armentrout